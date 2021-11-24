Hundreds of Balochistan varsity students participate in NAB contests

QUETTA, Nov 24 (APP):Hundreds of students from eleven universities of Balochistan took part in the Declamation, Essay, Poster, Painting and Calligraphy contests held in commemoration of International Anti- corruption Day here at different universities of the province.

Under the auspices of National Accountability Bureau Balochistan, as many as 11 universities of Balochistan including University of Balochistan, Alhamd- Islamic University, BUITEMS, NUML, NUST, SBK Women’s University, Khuzdar Engineering University, Lasbela University, Loralai University, Turbat University and Mir Chakar Khan Rind Sibi University participated in the inter-universities competitions, said press released issued here on Wednesday.



In the Declamation, Writing, Poster, Painting and Calligraphy competitions, the students of Balochistan University were declared winners with four positions in total, BUITEMS and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University secured second positions each with distinction in three contests while Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi clinched third position.



Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Engineer Farooq Ahmed Baazi, Vice Chancellor Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University Dr Naheed Haq, Vice Chancellor Alhamd- Islamic University Urva Javed and Regional Director NUML Col (retd) Nisar Ahmed specially attended the closing ceremonies of the events.



The Director National Accountability Bureau Balochistan, while expressing satisfaction over the successful conduct of speech, writing, poster making, painting and calligraphy competitions among the universities of Balochistan, said that the new generation’s zeal against corruption is invaluable.



Terming the youth studying in educational institutions as the future of the country, he said that NAB was committed to educate and sensitize the new generation against the ill effects of corruption and in this regard NAB’s awareness wing was diligently fulfilling its responsibilities.



While reiterating his resolve against the menace of corruption, DG NAB noted that along with awareness campaign for eradication and prevention of corruption, drastic measures are also in place to bring corrupt elements to justice.



“Under the supervision of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB Balochistan will continue its efforts for taking the corrupt elements to task,” he maintained.