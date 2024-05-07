Hot weather to prevail in KP; rains with strong winds expected from May 09 to 12

PESHAWAR, May 07 (APP):The Met Office has predicted hot weather condition across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 to 48 with considerable increase in the temperature during the day time.

However, a westerly wave is likely to enter southern parts of the region on May 09 night and likely to grip most parts of the region on May 10 and 11, it said adding that under the influence of this weather system, rain, dust storm, wind storm are expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, districts from May 09 to 12. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

The provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) has directed all the district administrations to adopt precautionary measures in order to avoid human losses or any damage to property and livestock.