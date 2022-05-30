Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for most part of KP

PESHAWAR, May 30 (APP):The Regional Meteorological Center, Peshawar on Monday predicted mainly hot and partly cloudy weather, expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said rain and thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand and Kurram districts during afternoon evening and night.

Moreover, dust raising winds are expected in most plain areas of the province with chances of light rain-thunderstorm and gusty wind in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda and Kohat districts during afternoon, evening or night.

The maximum temperature in the province was 42°C in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu districts.