HESCO finds 283 connections stealing power in crackdown

HYDERABAD, Dec 08 (APP):The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has identified over 283 connections involved in power theft during its ongoing drive against electricity thieves and defaulters in the region.

The HESCO authorities submitted 238 letters to register cases against those involved in power theft at various police stations, out of which, 38 FIRs were registered.

The HESCO spokesperson on Friday informed “APP” that after disconnecting all these identified connections, they were fined 1, 63, 112 units as detection bills, the value of which is over 5 million rupees.

During the 93-day long ongoing operation, more than 9,070 million rupees have been recovered by HESCO, while 12632 suspects involved in electricity theft have been identified. As part of the campaign, 135 accused including 3 employees have been arrested, one employee was dismissed and 35 employees were suspended besides FIRs have been registered against 1495 people.