Heavy rain lashes Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, Jun 08 (APP):Heavy rain lashed Bahawalpur and adjoining areas at night between Friday and Saturday.

The rain started after 2:00 a.m. and continued lashing for a while. It turned weather from hot to little cold and pleasant.

The electricity supply was suspended to the city soon after rain started lashing. Speedy gusty winds were also reported before rainfall which was also followed by thunderstorm.

Rainwater accumulated on city roads.

Reports reaching here suggested that rain also lashed in Cholistan desert and other areas including Lodhran, Khairpur Tamewali, Hasilpur, Yazman and others.