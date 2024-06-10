Health minister visits Pakistan Children’s Hearth Foundation, reviews facilities

LAHORE, Jun 10 (APP):Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday visited the Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation and the hospital under construction in the University of Lahore (UoL) and reviewed the medical facilities there.

Chairman Farhan Ahmed briefed the minister regarding the working details of the Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation.

Chairman University of Lahore Owais Rauf, Medical Superintendent Dr Zahid Parvez, Dr Ali Nasir, Dr Arsal, Professor Uzmi, and others were present.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the capacity of cardiology departments in Jinnah Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, and hospitals in Wazirabad as well as Faisalabad was being increased. The number of children born with heart disease in Pakistan was unfortunately increasing every year, he said, adding that government cardiology hospitals were trying to increase the number of surgeries.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was going to build a state-of-the-art cardiology hospital in Sargodha, and in this regard, Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation was with them.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique highly appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Children’s Heart Foundation as a pioneer in serving humanity.