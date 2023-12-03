HCCI president expresses condolence on death of Ajmal Dehlvi

HYDERABAD, Dec 03 (APP):President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui,Patron in chief Muhammad Ikram Rajput

and patron Iqbal Hussain Baig,senior vice president Najam u din Qureshi and Vice president Awais Khan have expressed deep sense of sorrow on the death of senior Journalist and founder daily Aman Ajmal Dehlvi.

In their condolence message they said that the business community was with the family of the deceased in the moment of grief. They lauded the contribution of Ajmal Dehlvi in the field of journalism.