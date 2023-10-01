Govt to ensure law & order situation in AJK: Anwar ul Haq

MIRPUR [AJK]: Oct 01 (APP): Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has categorically declared that maintaining the law and order situation in the state was the prime responsibility of the government and this responsibility will be performed in letter and spirit.

“Peaceful protest is the right of every citizen but let it be clear that no one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state”, the PM said while addressing media persons in the State metropolis Sunday night.

Brushing off all the criticism, the PM took a strong exception to the portrayal of the wrong scenario by certain elements on social media.

The PM said that the situation was under control and there was no anarchy, whatsoever, in the region. He said that the government cannot think of using force against peaceful protesters.

He said that the reality on the ground was quite opposite to what was being portrayed on the social media platforms.

“Every citizen of the state has a constitutional right to protest individually or collectively, be they lawyers, businessmen or civil society activists”, the PM said, adding that the government would fully protect this constitutional right of the people on a priority basis.

He said that the taxpayers’ money would be spent on the welfare of the people.

Referring to the government’s commitment to resolve all the issues through talks, the PM said that the doors for talks were open to everyone.

Stressing the need for maintaining a law and order situation in the region, he said that the government won’t allow anyone, whosoever, to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the liberated territory. “It is the responsibility of all of us to maintain the peaceful environment of the state”, he said.

He said that there was a dire need to put an end to ideological or intellectual confusion and confrontation.

He said that Roshan Pakistan was the destination of the Kashmiri people.

“Protecting the interests of Pakistan and the rights of the people of Azad Kashmir is the responsibility of the government”, he said, adding that the government was cognizant of its constitutional responsibilities.

He also reiterated his commitment to remove the sense of deprivation amongst the masses.

He said that the government had suspended the notification regarding the additional charges imposed on electricity bills. He said that the billing was now being made according to the tariff regime imposed in the month of June.

He was accompanied by Senior Minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor besides several of his other cabinet colleagues.