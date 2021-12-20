Govt focussing on its performance: SACM

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information, Tourism and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Hasaan Khawar said on Monday that unfortunately opposition’s shortsightedness doesn’t allow it to see beyond its own agenda.

He said the government was fighting and correcting the wrongs of the last 70 years and was focussing on its performance.



Talking to the media here at Jillani Park, the SACM said: “Difficult economic predicament COVID-19 put the world to take difficult decisions. But thrifty decisions taken by the government have put the national economy back on track.”



“Despite hard reality of prevalent inflation our economic growth is increasing and people are getting jobs,” he said.



Hassan Khawar said: “Remittances are at record level today and the PTI government has taken record steps to eradicate air pollution which are also lauded globally.”



He said Miyawaki forests in city centres as well as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme were the project of the PTI government.



Earlier, he visited PHA Headquarters where he met PHA Director General Jawad Qureshi, Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan and other senior officials.



Hassan Khawar was briefed in detail about the initiatives and plans of the PHA. He was informed that PHA had planted 53 Miyawaki forests in Lahore city in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and as many as 400,000 trees had been planted on 303 kanals of land.



He further informed that more than 90,000 free plants had also been distributed by the PHA while botanical value was being cataloged in various orchards.



The SACM briefed on PHA’s annual calendar and annual development schemes. He appreciated the initiatives and plans of PHA and commended the officers of PHA. “Unfortunately, the city of gardens had been left desolate in the past,” he said.

“We are committed to restoring its beauty” he assured. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab said that Lahore would be made green again and Miawaki forest project would be promoted as much as possible.

He said that all the PHAs would make a business plan which would also increase the revenue and provide better services to people.