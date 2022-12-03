Govt ensuring welfare of special people for making them useful members of society: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA, Dec 03 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that the incumbent government was ensuring the welfare of physically challenged people to make them useful and active members of the society.

He added that as per special quota they are entitled to receive education training, health, and jobs.

He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of International Day of Special Persons, saying that people suffering from physical deficiency and weakness were also an important part of our society.

The chief minister said that special people were playing the role of effective citizens, adding they just needed to be supported, encouraged, mentored, and given opportunities to move forward in society.

He said that every human being had different characteristics and abilities and Allah Almighty made each person unique.

He added that special persons were not inferior to anyone in any way.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A view of disable person’s cricket match playing between Peshawar and Multan teams during National Special Sports Festival to mark with International day of Persons with disabilities organized by Society for Special Persons at Sports Ground.

A view of disable person’s cricket match playing between Peshawar and Multan teams during National Special Sports Festival to mark with International day of...

US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at CM Secretariat

US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at CM Secretariat

A girl presents her application regarding problems to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Awaran

A girl presents her application regarding problems to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Awaran

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo inaugurates Shaheed Adam Jan Library in Awaran during his visit.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo inaugurates Shaheed Adam Jan Library in Awaran during his visit.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo listening issues of women in Awaran during his visit.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo listening issues of women in Awaran during his visit.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo addressing the ceremony after visiting Cadet College in Awaran

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo addressing the ceremony after visiting Cadet College in Awaran

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo inspecting Cadet College under construction during his visit of Awaran’s Jhal Jau area of the province

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo inspecting Cadet College under construction during his visit of Awaran’s Jhal Jau area of the province

Chief Minister Balcohistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chairing a meeting of the first Balochistan Public Private Partnership Board.

Chief Minister Balcohistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chairing a meeting of the first Balochistan Public Private Partnership Board.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo addresses the 75th Independence Day ceremony organized in the Provincial Assembly.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo addresses the 75th Independence Day ceremony organized in the Provincial Assembly.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with BB Asifa Bhutto Zardari offering condolences on the death of his grandmother Zarrin Ara Zardari at Zardari House. Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was also present.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with BB Asifa Bhutto Zardari offering condolences on the death of his grandmother...

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo meeting with IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Shiekh in CM House

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo meeting with IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Shiekh in CM House

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo meeting with Central Senior Vice President PML-N Sardar Yaqoob Nasir

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo meeting with Central Senior Vice President PML-N Sardar Yaqoob Nasir