Govt committed to flood-hit people’s rehabilitation: CM

LAHORE, Sep 03 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the provincial government is determined for rehabilitation of the flood affectees and all-out efforts are being made in this regard.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب چودھری پرویز الٰہی کا ویڈیو پیغام

" پنجاب حکومت سیلاب متاثرین کی بحالی و آبادکاری کے لئے پرعزم ہے۔ حالیہ سیلاب سے بے پناہ تباہی ہوئی ہے۔" وزیرِاعلی چودھری پرویز الٰہی

In a message issued here, he said the floods had affected many areas of the south Punjab including Rajanpur, Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan. The entire provincial machinery, led by the chief secretary, was actively engaged in relief work.

Rescue 1122 and other agencies were doing a great job in the affected areas, he added. Provincial ministers as well as members of the National and provincial assemblies were also taking part in the rehabilitation work, the CM added.

He appealed to the affluent and philanthropists to generously contribute to the CM Flood Relief Fund account in the Bank of Punjab.

He said an effective system had been formulated to ensure transparency in the amount being deposited in the bank and promised that the funds would be spent on the deserving persons in a transparent manner.