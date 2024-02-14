Governor Punjab meets overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that overseas Pakistani business community can play an important role in stabilizing the country’s economy by exporting agricultural products to European and other countries.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the overseas Pakistani business community delegation from UK, Europe, Muscat and Oman led by Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Hanjara and Tafazul Hussain at the Governor House Lahore.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that overseas Pakistanis are the asset of the country. He said that they are contributing to the country’s economy by sending remittances to Pakistan.

He said that overseas Pakistanis should play a robust role in increasing exports. The Governor further said that Pakistan offers conducive business environment to foreign investors, adding that the government through the Special Investment Facilitation Council has facilitated foreign investors to invest in agriculture and other sectors.

He said that the development of the country depends on the development of industry and foreign direct investment. The Governor Punjab expressed the hope that the newly elected government will bring economic stability in the country.

Sagheer Ahmad Bilal Abdul Rehman, Maqsood Ahmad Butt, Mian Khalid Javed, Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed and Dr. Naseer Ahmed and others were present on this occasion.