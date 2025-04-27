Governor Kundi vows swift development projects for DI Khan region

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Apr 27 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday announced a series of development initiatives aimed at improving public service facilities and green revolution in the Dera Ismail Khan region.

Speaking at a gathering organized by PPP Senior Vice President in Tehsil Paharpur Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah Bukhari, Governor Kundi emphasized the Pakistan People’s Party’s commitment to regional development. He said that “though the PPP not holding federal ministries but being governor, I am committed to resolving all federal-level issues for Dera Ismail Khan,” he said.

He said that a passport facility would soon be inaugurated at the NADRA office in Paharpur tehsil to ease the difficulties of local people. Additionally, a new NADRA office and a post office will be established in Kirri Khaisour to better serve the local population, he added.

Highlighting the legacy of the PPP, he recalled that founder chairman of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had gifted the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) project to the region, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has now launched the major Chashma Lift Canal project. He confirmed that tenders for the first phase out of six phases of the project have been issued, and its inauguration will take place soon. “After completion of this project, Damaan area and Dera region will be fertile and self-sufficient in wheat production, enabling us to supply wheat to other provinces,” he added.

He further stated that the Chashma Lift Canal project would spur economic growth, leading to the establishment of more sugar mills in the region, providing employment opportunities and boosting local prosperity.

The governor also addressed issues related to the newly established Paniala Tehsil, criticizing the provincial government for failing to meet basic infrastructure requirements, such as establishing a Tehsil Headquarters building. He pledged that federal offices, including NADRA centers, will also be opened in Paniala.

About Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Governor Kundi said that 16,000 more women from the area have received BISP cards, with another 15,000 cards in the pipeline. This will raise the number of BISP beneficiaries in the region to 54,000 women.

The governor, on this occasion, also inaugurated the solar system installed by Red Crescent at Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Kathgarh area.

Commending Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah Bukhari for his dedication to the party, Governor Kundi urged all PPP workers and office-bearers to show the same level of commitment to strengthen the party further.