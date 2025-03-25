Governor KP expresses grief over death of COAS mother

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 25 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of the mother of Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir.

Governor Kundi prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.

In his message, the Governor conveyed his deepest sympathies to General Syed Asim Munir and the other family members, extending his thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.