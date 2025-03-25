28.2 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticGovernor KP expresses grief over death of COAS mother
Domestic

Governor KP expresses grief over death of COAS mother

18
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Mar 25 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences over the death of the mother of Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir.
Governor Kundi prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.
In his message, the Governor conveyed his deepest sympathies to General Syed Asim Munir and the other family members, extending his thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan