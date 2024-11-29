Governor invites JUI-S to APC for peace, provincial rights

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 29 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the residence of Maulana Hamid ul Haq Haqqani, head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) on Friday to extend invitation to participate in an All Parties Conference (APC) for the restoration of peace and the protection of provincial rights.

The APC is scheduled to take place at the Governor House in Peshawar on December 5.

JUI-S General Secretary Maulana Syed Yusuf Shah, provincial spokesman Hafiz Abdul Rafi, former MNA Sajid Hussain Turi, and the Deputy General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Abrar Saeed Swati were also present on this occasion.

Governor Kundi informed JUI-S leaders about the peace delegation about Kurram and invited them to attend the APC.

The invitation was accepted by the JUI-S leadership, who expressed their support for the cause.

Speaking to the media, the Governor emphasized the need for better medical treatment for the injured from Kurram, and pledged to fulfill his commitment of transferring them to hospitals in Islamabad and Peshawar.

He also called on political leaders to accompany him to Kurram to offer prayers for the martyrs.

Governor Kundi stressed the importance of collective efforts for peace and the acquisition of provincial rights, including water, electricity, gas, and other issues related to the federal government.

He urged the chief minister and political leadership to join the APC, highlighting the significance of the meeting for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who are looking to their leaders for solutions.

He specifically requested that the Chief Minister, as the provincial party president and the Chief Executive of the province, attend both the tribal jirga and the APC to ensure the success of the peace and rights movement.

Maulana Hamid ul Haq Haqqani praised the Governor’s efforts for peace in Kurram and assured him that prominent scholars from JUI-S would accompany him and participate in the All Parties Conference.

He emphasized the need for unity to protect provincial rights and foster economic development, stressing that peace and unity are essential for the prosperity of the province.

Haqqani also expressed hope for the creation of a peaceful and harmonious environment in the province and emphasized the importance of supporting the Governor’s initiatives for the greater good.