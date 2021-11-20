Governor inaugurates 10 projects of Aab-e-Pak Authority in Chakwal

RAWALPINDI, Nov 20 (APP): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while inaugurating 10 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority on Saturday said that clean drinking water would be provided to more than 15 million people of the province by December. If the government provides funds, the Punjab Water Supply Authority is ready to fix the sewerage system in the province, he added.

“We are trying to provide clean drinking water to the people in Urban and rural areas of Punjab without any discrimination,” he added. He was addressing a ceremony organized to inaugurate clean drinking water projects for more than 16 rural areas including ‘Balkasar and Thoha Bahadur’ in Chakwal. On this occasion, Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Sadaqat Abbasi, MNAs Zulfiqar Ali, Fauzia Bahram, Provincial Minister Raja Rashid Hafeez, MPA Sardar Aftab Akbar, District President of PTI Pir Waqar Karooli, Chairman Punjab Water Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Political Secretary to Governor Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal, Spokesperson to Governor Punjab Rashid Mahmood Supra, PTI member Syed Rahim Akhtar Shah and others were also present.

Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar said that Punjab Aab Pak authority was formed after great efforts. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and the bureaucracy and all other stakeholders were on the same page to provide clean drinking water to people in all areas of the province and across Punjab, 1500 projects of Punjab Water Supply Authority were being expedited and all these projects would be completed by December 2021.

The governor said that 100 percent transparency was being ensured in all the projects of Punjab Water Supply Authority and that was why NGOs working for clean drinking water were also cooperating with the authority and it would also launch projects to provide clean drinking water to eight million more people of Punjab in collaboration with the NGOs.

Sarwar Foundation was also currently providing clean drinking water to two million people on daily basis, he added. MNA Sadaqat Abbasi said that Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was providing clean drinking water to the people of Punjab as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There was no other example like this in the past, he said adding, definitely Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and the team of Punjab Aab-e- Pak Authority deserve congratulations for this. The government was utilizing all available resources to provide clean drinking water in rural and urban areas, he added. Sardar Aftab Akbar, PTI’s MPA, said that clean drinking water was a big problem in Chakwal district but now, the Aab-e-Pak Authority had started resolving this issue.

“We thank Punjab Water Aab Pak Authority Patron in chief Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chairman Punjab Water Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed and others for taking solid steps to provide clean drinking water to far-flung areas of the province, he added.