Governor gives away rickshaws among Christian community

LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP):Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday gave away keys of rickshaws to the people from the Christian community during a ceremony at the Governor’s House.

The ceremony, during which 100 rickshaw were distributed among deserving members of Christian community, was held under the auspices of Lahore Presbytery Church and Vice President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab Minority Wing Advin Sahutra.

Pastor Rehan Stephen, senior PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor, Chaudhry Munawar Anjum, Central Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples’ Party Punjab, Syed Shahid Shirazi and a large number of members of the Christian community also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the PPP has always protected the rights of minorities. He said that 100 rickshaws have been given to the deserving people of the Christian community, adding that these rickshaws will enable them to earn a living.

The Governor Punjab said that the doors of the Governor’s House are always open for the Christian Community. He said, “We all have to contribute to the development of Pakistan together,” adding that the way rickshaws and rations have been distributed to the deserving people today, it should always continue in the same way.

Talking to the media , Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that KPK Chief Minister attacked his own country. He said that when this convoy left Peshawar, stock exchange dropped significantly.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) should not show irresponsible behaviour and avoid such steps that may harm the country. He said that during the protest, security forces personnel were martyred in Attock and Islamabad.

The Governor Punjab said that PTI should come to table for dialogue instead of protest. He added that during the protest, the common people faced many difficulties due to the closure of roads.