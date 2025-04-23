Governor expresses grief over mortar incident in Lakki Marwat

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 23 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the incident in which a mortar shell struck a residential house during a clash between militants and security forces in Lakki Marwat.

In his statement, the Governor conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the security personnel injured in the clash, as well as the women and children who were wounded when the mortar shell hit their home.

Governor Kundi strongly condemned the militants’ actions, saying that extremists are attempting to sabotage the peace of the province.

He asserted that their nefarious designs would not be allowed to succeed.

The Governor emphasized that no leniency would be shown towards militants and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the province.