Governor expresses grief over martyrdom of six security personnel in Laki Marwat

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 29 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of six security personnel during a clash with terrorists in Laki Marwat.

In a statement, the Governor extended his deepest sympathies to the families of the martyrs, offering prayers for the elevation of their ranks and for patience and endurance for their loved ones.

Governor Kundi also wished a speedy recovery for the security personnel who were injured in the clash, expressing his sincere hopes for their swift return to health.

He emphasized that he shares in the grief of the martyrs’ families, offering his full support during this difficult time.

The Governor further said that the entire nation was standing united alongside the security forces in the fight against terrorism, and he saluted the sacrifices made by the security personnel.

“We honor the bravery and dedication of our forces, and we will continue to support them in their mission to ensure peace and security,” he added.