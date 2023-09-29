Four Rangers personnel injured, three accused killed in exchange of firing

KARACHI, Sep 28 (APP):At least four Rangers personnel were injured, while three accused were injured in an exchange of firing during a joint operation of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in Sakrand, Sindh.

According to a spokesman for the Rangers on Thursday, the operation was carried out based on information provided by an intelligence agency.

The operation was conducted jointly by Rangers and Police on the report of the presence of miscreants and criminals. Explosives and weapons were reported to be in the possession of high-profile suspects.

The accused, when they noticed forces approaching, opened indiscriminate firing, due to which four Rangers personnel were injured and three were killed in retaliatory action.