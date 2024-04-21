Former test cricketer Qasim Umar visits PTV Karachi centre

KARACHI, Apr 21 (APP): Former Test cricketer and legend Qasim Umar has visited Pakistan Television (PTV) Centre Karachi.

The media Manager PTV Ali Akber Arbab received the legendary cricketer and presented PTV Times Newsletter to the cricket legend.

Qasim Umar, who was a top class batsman of Pakistan Cricket team, showed pleasure in visiting PTV and glad to see old cameras and equipment once used for the coverage of international cricket marches here at the National Stadium.

Kenyan born cricket star Qasim Umar played for Pakistan for several years and left cricket in 1987.