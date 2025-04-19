Foolproof security in place for 6th PSL match in Rawalpindi: Police

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 19 (APP): The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday made foolproof security arrangements for the sixth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X played between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultan here at the at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Some 6000 police officers and personnel were in the field to perform security and traffic duties, the police spokesman said.

The teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force along with the mobile vans of police stations patrolled around the stadium and surrounding areas.

All the senior officers remained on the ground to personally monitor the security arrangements.

The spokesman said cricket fans would be allowed to enter the stadium after passing through a walk-through gate and full body search.

City Police Officer Syed Khaled Hamdani said that the Rawalpindi Police were using all resources to provide foolproof security and best facilities to the citizens during the PSL matches.