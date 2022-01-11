Fog likely to prevail on plains of certain areas in KP: Met

PESHAWAR, Jan 11 (APP):Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly cold and dry weather while very cold in the hilly areas in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to Tuesday morning’s report of the regional meteorological center fog is likely to occur in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and D.I. Khan Districts during night and early morning hours.



During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed in most of the province while very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.On Tuesday lowest minimum temperature-14°C was recorded in Kalam.