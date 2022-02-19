FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of former MNA Bukhari

MULTAN, Feb 19 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former Member National Assembly Diwan Jafar Hussain Bukhari, here on Saturday.

He prayed before Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude. Qureshi observed that the late politicians was a great human being who always served the people.

The services of the late Diwan Jafar Bukhari will be remembered for long time.