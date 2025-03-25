28.2 C
Domestic

FIA arrests human trafficker

25
FAISALABAD, Mar 25 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a human trafficker.
According to FIA spokesman, the FIA Faisalabad Zone conducted an operation and arrested Muhammad Akram from Sahianwala Interchange.
The accused is reportedly a part of an international network engaged in smuggling people through unlawful means.
The FIA Peshawar Zone had also registered multiple cases against the accused.
During the raid, the FIA officials recovered four passports and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused.
