FESCO reduces bill size

FAISALABAD, Dec 03 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has reduced the size of its electricity bills by taking the first step towards its smart billing project.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that by ending the traditional system of bill distribution, the company would save millions of rupees annually.

He said that after approval of Board of Directors, the FESCO had started printing the electricity bills by reducing its current size as it contemplated to launch its smart billing project in later phase. The FESCO had started distribution of small bills to its consumers in all districts of the region and the small size of electricity bills would also help the company save millions of rupees per annum which it had to spend on large size papers.

The paper billing would be phased out and FESCO would initiate online billing soon, the FESCO spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Chairman FESCO Board of Directors Malik Tehseen Awan said that the company has 5.2 million consumers and it had to spend Rs.214 million per annum for printing electricity bills.

By reducing the bill size, the FESCO would save Rs.107 million annually and in next phase, the company would start online bills which would also help the consumers for its online payment very easy, he added.