FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program
FAISALABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Bhaiwala, Yousuf Abad, Gatti, Wapda Academy and 500-KV Gatti feeders linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Khannuana, Bhowana, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah feeders attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Theraj Shaheed feeder connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station and Nawab Sher Waseer feeders originating from 132-KV 582 grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (April 18, 2024).

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services