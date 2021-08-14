Farrukh Habib distributes free plants among people on I-Day

FAISALABAD, Aug 14 (APP):State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday distributed free plants among people at Zila Council Chowk here on the Independence Day.

Talking to APP, the state minister said thousands of saplings had been planted by the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and the Independence Day had also been associated with 10 billion tsunami tree plantation campaign.

He said the UN had issued a warning that global warming would increase,therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice in time and launched 10 billion tsunami tree plantation campaign in the country, adding that the nation also responded positively and joined it after considering a national responsibility.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a world leader regarding working on climate change, therefore, all international organizations, including the World Economic Forum, were appreciating Pakistan’s efforts. The world leaders also appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan on climate change and the hosting of the UN World Environment Day was also handed over to Pakistan this year, he added.

The state minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was supervising and leading the

tsunami tree plantation campaign and now this campaign had become a regular movement.

Every citizen had become a part of the tree plantation drive to make the country more green besides protecting the earth from global warming, he added.

The PHA had planted thousands of trees in Faisalabad and now it was providing saplings to the general public free of cost so that people could participate in the government’s tree plantation campaign at the maximum level, he said.

Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema said under the Plant for Pakistan programme, every Pakistani should plant two trees on the Independence Day and in this connection the PHA will distribute 15,000 trees free of cost among people so that they could participate

in the drive.

The PHA had so far planted 25,000 trees in Faisalabad during the current month and till end of this month, a total 100,000 plants would be planted in the district under arrangements of the Parks & Horticulture, she added.

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Chaudhary Faizullah Kamuka, MNA Khurram Shehzad, MPA Chaudhary Latif Nazar, MPA Mian Waris Aziz, MPA Firdous Rai, Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and others also distributed plants among people.