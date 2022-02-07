Farrukh condoles with family of martyred Capt Bilal

FAISLABAD, Feb 7 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday visited the residence of Captain Dr Bilal Khalil who embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists in Nushki, Balochistan.

The minister offered condolences to the father of martyred captain and other family members.

Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh said the entire nation was proud of their brave soldiers who were sacrificing their lives to protect the motherland.



The martyrs are pride of the nation, he said adding that the personnel of armed forces have made unmatched sacrifices for the protection and defense of the country.



He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of the martyr in life hereafter and give courage to the family to bear the loss with fortitude.