Faisal Karim Kundi rejects propaganda on Iraq visa fee

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jul 06 (APP): Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi has rejected a propaganda about increase in Iraq visa fee and termed it against the reality.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said some travel agents and opposition elements were misleading people regarding Iraqi visa fees despite the fact Foreign Minister and the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had successfully fought the case of Pakistani people and demanded a reduction in visa fees during his visit to Iraq.

On the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he had a detailed meeting with the Iraqi ambassador and discussed the problems being faced by the Pakistani pilgrims, he added.

He said that Iraqi authorities rejected information about increasing the Iraq visa fee and in this regard, Faisal Karim Kundi added they would post details on the website soon.

Moreover, he informed that during the last visit to Iraq, the PPP delegation also discussed with Iraqi officials about provision of facilities to Pakistani pilgrims including starting a ferry service and reduction in visa fees, adding that for the first time in history, the Pakistani embassy’s foundation was laid in Iraq.

He said that the opening of a consulate in Najaf was discussed besides issues ranging from business to matters about people residing illegally.

