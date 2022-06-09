Enemy countries behind campaign to malign state institutions: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said a section of society was waging an organized campaign against the state institutions for its vested interests.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Hurmat-e-Rasool and Pakistan’s Stability’, he said the malicious social media campaign against the security agencies and their leadership was being carried out at the behest of India, Israel and other enemy countries.

Tahir Ashrafi said the entire nation stood united with the armed forces for the security and stability of the country.

He said Pakistan’s nuclear programme was in safe hands and those, who thought of the country’s break-up, would themselves be rejected by the nation.

He said Pakistan’s defence budget was seven percent lesser than India and also many of other important countries.

He proposed that there should be a ‘Charter of Pakistan’ to make the country economically and financially strong.

Tahir Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said the ‘Youm-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool’ would be observed on Friday all over the world and particularly in the Islamic world.

He urged the Muslims participating in protest demonstrations, processions, rallies and congregations to remain peaceful, and not to damage any public or private property.

He said Indian products were being boycotted all over the Islamic world and appealed to the Pakistani nation to do so.

He said the Indian government should officially apologize and punish the blasphemers.

He said people of all religions were respectful and it was “our responsibility to respect their rights protected in the Constitution”.