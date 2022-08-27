Emergency control room set up to monitor relief activities in Quetta

QUETTA, Aug 27 (APP): On the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, an emergency control room was established in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Saturday.

The purpose of setting up the emergency control room is to monitor relief activities in rains and flood-hit areas in the province.

The control room will coordinate all activities and information including emergencies with relevant authorities and stakeholders across the province.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and all the Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to keep the Chief Minister Secretariat Emergency Control Room constantly informed about the flood situation, losses and relief activities.

Despite, the public can also contact the Emergency control room directly to report their problems, complaints through these contact numbers 081, 9203195-9202061-9202061 and email address is [email protected]