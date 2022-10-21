ECP verdict within ambit of constitutional jurisdiction in Toshakhana case: Asfandyar Wali

PESHAWAR, Oct 21 (APP): Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Friday said the Election Commission of Pakistan has given verdict within ambit of constitutional jurisdiction to disqualify PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case .

In a statement, he said that our constitution give us right to appeal and take legal action if decision is not acceptable.

He said that PTI can also approach courts against the ECP decision if it has any objection.

He said it was not justice just welcome decisions in your favor and protest if it goes against you.

Asfandyar Khan said the country can not afford more crisis in present situation.

He said first prerequisite of politics was maintaining politeness and patience which should be upheld under any circumstances.