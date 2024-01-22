ECP code of conduct to be enforced strictly in DG Khan division, says commissioner

DERA GHAZI KHAN, Jan 22 (APP):Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Monday that a strict monitoring mechanism would be enforced for flawless implementation of the code of conduct announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and voters

would be required to carry original identity cards to be eligible to cast a vote on polling day.

Presiding over a meeting accompanying Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan, the commissioner said that there would be a ban on the use of mobile phones and no photography or video filming would be

allowed within the premises of polling stations. He said that candidates, media persons, and observers should

cooperate with the ECP regarding the enforcement of the code of conduct. Regional Election Commissioner, deputy commissioners/DROs, district election commissioners, DPOs and other officials concerned were present in the meeting.

Voters would be allowed to cast a vote only if they were carrying their original identity cards, the commissioner said

adding that no other document like driving license, passport, form-B or any other would be permissible.

Display of weapons of all kinds would not be allowed inside the polling stations.

He said that election camps of the candidates would not be allowed within 100 meters area around polling stations in urban areas and 400 meters in case of rural areas.

The presiding officers of the polling stations would have powers of magistrate, he added.