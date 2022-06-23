E-Triangle wins ‘Clean Tech Innovation Challenge 2022’ first prize

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): E-Triangle start-up has won the first prize of the ‘Clean Tech Innovation Challenge 2022’ for using artificial intelligence and cloud computing to upgrade conventional energy management systems.

Greenovation, Pakistan’s first plastic waste to energy recycling start-up, got second position while the third prize was awarded to RSA, which used remote sensing to evaluate the air quality index, said a news release on Thursday.

Final award ceremony for CleanTech Innovation Challenge 2022 was held here at the National Incubation Center and attended by Federal Secretary of Information Technology & Telecom Mohsin Mushtaq and officials from IT ministry, board members of Ignite, startups, and other stakeholders.

The cleantech innovation challenge 2022 is one of its kind initiative which invited pitches and ideas that facilitated in building a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

The thematic areas of the 2022 competition included load forecasting, predictive maintenance, demand management, energy theft, customer and consumption insights.

Addressing to the prize distribution ceremony, Federal Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq said,“the idea of seeking innovative solutions from diversified subject experts is to establish a supportive mechanism which focused on problem solving of modern day challenges from energy consumption to climate restoration.”

“It is integral for us to find out contemporary solutions to problems which will affect our environment.

This CleanTech Innovation Challenge is an opportunity to foresee the problems and to come up with solutions which can be environment friendly,” said Ignite Chief Executive Officer Asim Shahryar.

CEO Ignite also presented the new research and innovation framework through which grants would be provided to challenge innovation projects and technology transition projects after going through a merit-based evaluation process.

He said Ignite would be launching more competitions in cyber security, robotics, and health tech during the next financial year.

“CleanTech Innovation Challenge was first of its kind competition which will support us to take our idea further, said one of the participants.

The challenge received a total of 322 submissions out of which 57 teams made it to the second round.

These 57 teams competed against each other and the final 13 were given the opportunity to present their ideas to the jury from which top three winners were selected.