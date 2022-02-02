Dr Yasmin Rashid pays visit to Nishtar-II project

MULTAN, Feb 02 (APP):Provincial Minister Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid paid a visit to Nishtar-II project to inspect the pace of work on the project on Wednesday evening.

She was accompanied by Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SHC&ME) South Punjab, Nadir Chatha, NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, Chairman IDAP, Mujhaid Shardil and others.

Dr Yasmin Rashid noted that the govt has extend best healthcare facilities to masses in South Punjab in light of the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

She directed the officials concerned, not to leave stone unturned for timely completion of the mega project.

Later, she held meeting with the officials and discussed about other ongoing health projects.