Dr. Jamileh calls for role of Muslim women for promotion of Islamic culture

KARACHI, Apr 23 (APP): Dr. Jamileh Alamolhoda, spouse of Iranian president on Tuesday urged the Muslim women of the world, especially, those wear Hijab to play their role for promotion of Islamic culture across the globe.

She was sharing her views as chief guest in a seminar on the “Role of Muslim Women in the Emerging Muslim Civilisation”, organized at IBA City Campus here.

The event was hosted by Faculty of Islamic Studies University of Karachi and Culture Center of Iran Karachi.

On the occasion, launching of a book written by Dr. Jamileh Alamolhoda, titled “Hunar-e-Zanana Zeesat” which is translated in Urdu by Kosar Abbas was also held on the occasion.

Earlier, Dr. Jamileh and her spouse Iraninan President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival in the port city.

She said that like Pakistan, the women are also actively contributing in multiple fields in Iran, while the men are very supportive to them as well.

She said that it was responsibility of all women to highlight the significance and role the women can play in different sectors in the society.

Speaking about her visit to Pakistan, Dr. Jamileh said that she is extremely glad to observe that the women in Pakistan also wear Hijab.

She said that in the aftermath of Iranian Revolution, the hijab was declared compulsory dress code for women in her country and it was welcomed in Iran.

Dr. Jamileh said that we will welcome those people from Pakistan who want to work jointly in various fields. We would move forward jointly in the field of education and research, she added.

Presenting vote of thanks, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Zahidi said that the content of the book penned down by Dr. Jamileh Alamolhoda is helpful for the course of “Islam and Aurat” being taught in the Department of Islamic Learning.

He said that the women in Pakistan are vibrantly contributing in every sector in the country.

Later, the wife of Iranian President was also presented shield by the organizers of the event.

Among other notables, Member of the National Assembly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also graced the occasion.