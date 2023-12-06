District administration sealed 18 brick kilns, imposed over 6.7m fine over zigzag violation

MULTAN, Dec 06 (APP):The district administration raided and sealed 18 brick kilns and imposed over Rs 6.7 million fine on owners over zig-zag technology violation during last month ongoing anti-smog drive across the district.

Deputy Director Environment, Muhammad Idrees, while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that there were 479 brick kilns across the district and over 200 brick kilns had been shifted on zigzag technology.

Zigzag technology was a unique human friendly technology in which black smoke emission controlled through process.

He said that more than 50 percent brick kilns were closed due to less demand of bricks in construction sector.

He said that the teams inspected 393 brick kilns and lodged FIRs against 30 brick kiln owners during November 1 to December 5.

He said that they had also injected water into five brick kilns with the help of Rescue 1122 causing smog as provincial government has declared smog emergency in province.

He said that the raids against smoke emitting commercial vehicles and crop residues burning were also underway to avert smog.

Mr Idrees said that there were no instruments to measure Air Quality Index (AQI) in this region. He, however maintained that AQI was under control in this area due to timely precautionary measures.

He said that there was prediction of heavy frost on December 16,17,18 in South Punjab which could affect potato and other crops.