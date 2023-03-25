Distribution of free flour under BISP continues in Mardan

PESHAWAR, Mar 25 (APP): The distribution of free flour among deserving people under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) continued for the third consecutive day in district Mardan on Saturday.

For guaranteeing transparency in the distribution of flour, a follow-up meeting was also held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman in the chair.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the distribution of flour through specially established mega delivery points and at Village Council level through selected dealers and their quota.

The deputy commissioner commended the performance of dealers for the distribution of flour on a quota basis. However, he also expressed annoyance over a few dealers distributing less than the required quota. He directed for doubling the quota of good-performing dealers and the cancellation of the bad-performing ones.

The deputy commissioner also directed to bring further improvement and easiness in the process of the distribution of free flour and taking steps for the issues faced by the dealers and flour mills linked with the mobile software.

He directed the officers of district administration, food, local government, social welfare, civil and others to monitor the distribution of flour to ensure its supply to deserving people in a transparent manner.