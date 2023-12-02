Differently-abled persons integral part of society: governor

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that differently-abled persons are an important part of society and they excelled in sports and other fields of life.

In a message on the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday, he said paid homage to all those special people whose determination and courage is an example for others.

He said it is the responsibility of all of us to encourage the special people to make them useful citizens of the society.

The governor said for the first time wheelchair ramps and elevators have been built in the Governor House Lahore for special people. He said that as chancellor, he has directed the Vice Chancellors of all public and private universities of Punjab to develop special persons’ friendly infrastructure in the buildings and also ensure the provision of facilities like wheelchair ramps and others in their respective universities.