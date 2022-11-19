Dengue cases decreased in Punjab

LAHORE, Nov 19 (APP):The number of dengue cases decreasing gradually in the province due to the start of winter season as the Health department on Saturday recorded 78 cases

while no death was reported during the last 24 hours.



A total of 17,926 cases of dengue virus have been reported so far during the

current year while 41 people died of the virus and 709 patients are under treatment

in different hospitals of the province.



The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has reported 43 cases of dengue

in Lahore, 13 in Multan, 5 in Gujranwala, 3 in Nankana Sahib,

2 in Sialkot, 1 in Chakwal, 4 in Kasur, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Narowal, 1 in Jhang, 1 in Mandi

Bahauddin, 1 in Khanewal and 1 in Pakppatan.



All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad working under the P&SHD has killed dengue larvae at 1899 places in the province

during continuous daily surveillance. The squad conducted surveillance at 468,251 indoor

and 117,942 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.



The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.