Democracy progresses with tolerance, dialogue: Kaira

LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that democracy progresses with tolerance and dialogue, instead of creating deadlocks.

Talking to the media outside the residence of PPP worker Mani Pehlwan here on Saturday, he said that Imran Khan was free to organise protest when and wherever he wanted, adding that there would be no objection if the constitution and the laws were not violated. He said elections would be held on time.

He said if Khan and his Punjab government were aware of the threats, then container should have been made bullet-proof.

He said the coalition government earlier offered cooperation to Imran Khan, but he did not respond. He said the coalition government had to make several tough decisions to save the country just after taking over the government.

Kaira said the entire nation condemned the attack on Khan, but what he (Imran) said in his presser was regrettable as he was blaming a prime minister, interior minister and a national agency officer.

“The government in Punjab is yours, police yours, the attacker has been arrested, Punjab police were responsible for investigation; there you make a Joint Investigation Team and probe the incident,” he urged Imran.

He said the chief election commissioner was appointed by Imran and when he refused to give general election date, Imran started abusing him. He said that Khan should humbly think over the situation and come to the table. “We are also people’s representatives,” he added.

He said blaming the opponents and institutions would result in nothing, adding confrontation with institutions was not in favour of anybody. He said that no one was above the constitution and dialogue was the only way to resolve the issues in democracy.

“Khan is calling children of the nation for protest, but not his own children,” he added.

He said that the Punjab government was responsible for law and order in the province and what happened at outside the Governor’s House was unfortunate.

Earlier, he met the family of the late Mani Pehlwan and expressed his grief over the demise of a diehard worker.