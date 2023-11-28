CPEC’s 10th anniversary a new starting point to build “upgraded version” of corridor: Chinese CG

KARACHI, Nov 28 (APP): Consul General of China in Karachi Yang Yundong on Tuesday said that the 10th anniversary of the CPEC this year is a new starting point from which a new journey to build an “upgraded version” of the corridor highlighting growth, livelihood, innovation, greenness and openness is in front of us.

He said that on the way forward, both countries shall continue to strengthen cooperation in areas such as industrial park, agriculture, mining and energy sector, and accelerate the implementation of major connectivity projects, creating more tangible benefits for the people of the two countries and make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

He expressed these views after performing the inauguration of three-day PropTech Convention & BuildAsia Expo, an international exhibition and conference along with Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, and CG of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq AlRemeithi at the Karachi Expo Center.

In his address, Yang Yundong also extended respect and salute to both Chinese and Pakistani companies which have made vital contributions to the great achievements, and especially to those Chinese and Pakistani engineers and workers who have devoted their talents and hard work, even sacrificed their lives in building the CPEC.

He recalled that in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative with great foresight and provided a pragmatic platform for building a community with a shared future for mankind. Since its launch 10 years ago, Belt and Road cooperation has evolved from ideas into actions, from a vision into reality, and from a general framework into concrete projects.

Today, a global network of connectivity, consisting of railways, roads, ports, airports, pipelines and power grids, has been built, injecting fresh vitality into the millennia-old Silk Road, he added.

He highlighted that the CPEC is a flagship project and an important pilot program for jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Since its initiation in 2013, with the joint efforts and support of the leaders of China and Pakistan, both countries have focused on CPEC construction, prioritizing Gwadar Port, energy projects, infrastructure development, and industrial cooperation, he said.

He said that with the development of modern technology and changing social patterns, building industry nowadays has been constantly adopting new technologies, materials and innovative approaches to improve design, reliability and sustainability.

He said that China’s building industries are actively engaging in the planning and construction of major projects in countries and regions along the Belt and Road. Many projects built by Chinese enterprises have become iconic buildings and infrastructures in the host countries, such as Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Central Bank of Kuwait, the Great Mosque of Algiers in Algeria. This showcases China’s incredible infrastructure-building capabilities. The brand of “Built by China” is well establishing itself and being recognized internationally, he said.

He said that many Pakistani friends may have visited Beijing and seen the Great Wall, which was built hundreds years ago and now has become a world heritage visited by millions of tourists home and abroad every year.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor of Sindh Kaman Khan Tessori expressed confidence that around $100 billion in foreign investment is expected to be made in Pakistan in the next six months and the country is going to achieve unprecedented development soon.

Referring to his frequent interactions with the Consul General of UAE in Karachi, he said that the UAE CG is very friendly and cooperative and any company in Sindh including Karachi facing any problem in the UAE, may contact to the the CG of UAE. The UAE CG intends to promote Pakistan’s products in the UAE, he added.

He said that we have to develop the country and bring prosperity to the countrymen and all out efforts will be taken for the purpose because this is the right of the nation.

The Sindh Governor also invited all the foreign and local delegates attending the event to a dinner at the Governor’s House.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that the doors of Governor’s House are always open for all the members of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) to facilitate them in resolving their genuine issues.

Earlier, CG of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq AlRemeithi, Chinese CG Yang Yundong and the Governor of Sindh formally perfomed inauguration of PropTech Convention & BuildAsia Expo and visited different stalls.