Concerted efforts required to resolve problems of political, ethnic friction: Kamran Tessori

HYDERABAD, Nov 25 (APP): Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said all the political stakeholders will have to work in a concerted way to find solutions to the problems of political and ethnic friction which is affecting the harmony of the province.

Talking to the media after meeting President of Qaumi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palijo, at his residence in Qasimabad, here, Tessori emphasized that the time had come when the stakeholders must focus their energies on finding solutions rather than relying on the blame games.

“We have plunged ourselves in the fruitless exercise of proving each other wrong, and while doing so, we have left the people’s issues behind,” he contended.

“We are obliged to change the system and this will only happen when we all are on the same page,” he underscored.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the Sindh government for relief and rehabilitation of the flood and rain-affected people, expressing hope that the results of those efforts would soon become evident.

He said the federal government and the well-off persons besides the non government organizations and the friendly countries also played their parts to help the affected people.

He, however, reiterated that the government could not wait for foreign aid to help the people rehabilitate rather the nation’s own resources would have to be utilized towards that end.

He said both the federal and provincial governments want to ensure that the bureaucrats and other people who were involved in the mega corruption in M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be held accountable.

Palijo, meanwhile, also agreed with the governor about bringing all the stakeholders on the same page for mutually acceptable solutions.

“We want to make Sindh a hub of peace, prosperity and justice,” he said.

He maintained that most parts of Sindh were still under water, asking the governor to play his role to ensure early drainage of the water so that the people could restart farming.

He said not only the Sindh government but the center should also pay attention towards improving the quality of education in the province.

“The center should announce a special package for jobs and education for people of Sindh,” he demanded.

The local leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Rashid Khilji and others were present on the occasion.

The governor later visited Akbari Sports Ground in Latifabad Unit 8 where he was invited as the chief guest in Abdul Munaf Nizamani Football Tournament.