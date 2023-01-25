Commissioner, French Consul General agree to declare Karachi, Marseille as sister cities

KARACHI, Jan 25 (APP): The Consul General of France in Karachi Alexis Chahtahtinsky met with Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon at the latter’s office.

They discussed a wide range of topics, including ways to enhance interactions in the fields of culture and education between France and Pakistan.

They also talked about the opportunities that Pakistani students can avail for higher studies in France.

The commissioner wished to have substantial cooperation for the transfer of research-based knowledge among the universities of both countries.

Mr Chahtahtinsky and Mr Memon agreed to declare Karachi and Marseille – a port city in France – sister cities.

The program to conceptualize the plan for the two cities also came under discussion. The consul general said he would suggest to the government of France that Marseille be declared a sister city of Karachi in order to work for the cultural and economic benefits of the two countries.

He said Marseille was an old port city in southern France just like Karachi; both share similarities in trade and cultural diversity.

The consul general then briefed the commissioner about the services that the ‘Alliance Française de Karachi’ provided to the Karachiites.

The commissioner appreciated it saying the ‘Alliance Française de Karachi’ was doing a great job by harnessing cultural relations between the two countries through its programmes and language courses.

He also acknowledged the role played by the French government in providing opportunities in higher education to Pakistani students. He was of the view that an effective academic exchange plays an important part in strengthening cultural ties.