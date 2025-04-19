24.9 C
Collective weddings under “Dhee Rani Programme” on 21st April

RAWALPINDI, Apr 19 (APP):The District administration finalized preparations for phase-II of the “Dhee Rani Programme” during a meeting which was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hassan Tariq, here on Saturday.
The wedding ceremony for underprivileged couples will be held on April 21, which will include 104 couples from across Punjab, with six participating couples from Rawalpindi district representing various tehsils.
Officials assigned UC secretaries responsibility for transporting couples to the venue, while assistant commissioners will ensure punctual attendance. The meeting specifically instructed traffic police not to interfere with dowry transportation.
According to the details, security arrangements will involve Islamabad and district police forces, with Rescue-1122 teams on standby for emergencies. The Arts Council will provide musical entertainment, and comprehensive media coverage has been planned.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq emphasized completing all arrangements for food, seating and other logistics on schedule, directing the Social Welfare Department to fulfill its responsibilities efficiently.
