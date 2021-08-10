COAS, Chinese envoy discuss matters of mutual interests: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Aug 10 (APP):Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region.

He reiterated that China shall continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.

Inter Services Intelligence Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was also present during the meeting.