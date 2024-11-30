18.8 C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
CM's policies bring relief to wheat farmers as seed prices drop

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the significant reduction in the prices of certified wheat seeds, a result of the government’s farmer-friendly policies.
In a statement on Saturday, the CM announced that the price of certified seeds from the Punjab Seed Corporation has decreased to Rs. 4,500 per bag, down from Rs. 6,300. These seeds are available at special centers and registered dealers of the Punjab Seed Corporation, she noted.
The CM said, “Farmers are our brothers, and it is our duty to support their welfare and well-being.” She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the farmers of Punjab, stating, “We stand by our farmers and will continue to do so, working towards increased production and prosperity.”
