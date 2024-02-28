CM’s historic democratic gesture, visits opposition leader during PA session

LAHORE, Feb 28 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz makes history with a positive democratic gesture by personally visiting the seat of Opposition Leader Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan, extending a goodwill gesture.

The CM stated that she could not meet Rana Aftab since the day of election, adding that she wanted him to come in the Assembly. She stated that her doors are always open for all the opposition parties and for him as well. She is not only the Chief Minister of the treasury members but of all the opposition parties as well.

Aftab Ahmed Khan thanked the CM on her showing a positive gesture by herself visiting him.

The CM stated that she sent people to him on that day and tried her best to include participation of all the opposition parties in the Assembly process.