CM takes notice of the lack of oxygen in BBH

RAWALPINDI, Dec 05 (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, taking notice of the news aired on some channels about the lack of oxygen in the children’s ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Rawalpindi, had sought a report from the health secretary and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

According to a handout issued here, uttering sorrow over the death of a 10-month-old girl, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family.

The chief minister said that every child’s life is precious and ordered to take immediate measures on an emergency basis to remove the lack of oxygen.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Tahir Rizvi talking to the media said there was no shortage of oxygen in the hospital and the best kind of treatment was being provided to children admitted in the wards.

Earlier, some news channels had reported that a 10-year-old girl had died due to the lack of oxygen in the BBH.